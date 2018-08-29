Bellingham police investigating after woman’s body found in car near I-5

The body of a 37-year-old woman was found Tuesday in a car near Interstate 5 in Bellingham, and police and the Whatcom County medical examiner are investigating.
“Death is being investigated as suspicious and involves drug activity,” medical examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel said. “Preliminary autopsy finds no evidence of inflicted trauma, and cause and manner are pending toxicology and further police investigation.”
The body was found at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Bellingham Police log, in a gold Infiniti located in the 900 block of Gladstone Street near the Lincoln Creek Condominiums, Lt. Claudia Murphy said.
Dr. Goldfogel said the name of the woman is being withheld to confirm her identity by scientific means and to allow for the next of kin to be notified.
“I believe we know who the victim is — a 37-year-old female previously known to local law enforcement,” Dr. Goldfogel said.
