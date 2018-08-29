As teacher strikes loom across Washington, here’s what’s happening at Whatcom schools

No strikes by teachers or support staff are looming in Whatcom County as the first days of classes near — even though August bargaining sessions were held in all seven public school districts.

That’s because the state Legislature drastically changed how Washington schools are funded earlier this year and added a pool of money for raises and hiring, prompting many unions to seek new contracts.

“We had a good round of negotiations with our certificated association, the Lynden Education Association,” said Lynden Superintendent Jim Frey.

Meanwhile, strikes are looming in Seattle and several other communities, including Mount Vernon and Stanwood-Camano.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A 2012 state Supreme Court ruling had ordered the state to pay for “basic education,” and after several failed attempts, an accord reached during the last legislative session gave schools more state money while putting limits on how much districts can raise through local levies and what those levy dollars can fund.

Lawmakers also tossed the state’s salary schedule that defined what teachers earn based on their experience and education and added nearly $1 billion for salaries.

That influx of state money prompted unions at school districts throughout the state to press for new contracts at higher wages.

“It’s a brand-new system for how teachers are paid,” said Rich Wood, a spokesman for the Washington Education Association, which represents teachers and other school employees.

About 150 contracts are open for negotiations every summer, when negotiations are usually held, according to the WEA. But this year more than 250 contracts for teachers and support staff were fully or partially open, the WEA said.

Washington state has 295 school districts and six charter schools serving 1.09 million students, according to 2016 data from the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Bellingham teachers on Friday approved a two-year pact that includes a 9.3 percent salary increase for the 2018-19 school year and a 4 percent increase for the 2019-20 school year, said Bellingham Public Schools spokeswoman Jacqueline Brawley.

Brawley said those increases include state salary hikes of 3.1 percent in 2018-19 and 1.9 percent in 2019-20.

Mount Baker School District teachers have reached a tentative agreement with teachers and support staff, said Superintendent Mary Sewright.

Teachers, called “certificated staff,” will receive a 6 percent raise for the 2018-19 school year and a 4 percent raise for the 2019-20 school year. Support, or “classified staff,” will receive an 8.5 percent raise for 2018-19 and a 4 percent raise for the 2019-20 school year.

“As a new superintendent I have appreciated the collaborative process with both bargaining units and look forward to positive start to our school year,” Sewright said.

Frey said Lynden teachers are voting on their contract Wednesday, and the school board is scheduled to consider it Sept. 13.

In Blaine, Superintendent Ron Spanjer said a tentative agreement has been reached with the teachers union, but ratification still must be confirmed and the school board will consider the accord.

Nooksack Valley teachers ratified a two-year agreement that includes state salary hikes of 9 percent in 2018-19 and 2.4 percent in 2019-20, said Superintendent Mark Johnson.

Meridian School District and its teacher union were still in bargaining talks Tuesday, Superintendent James Everett said.

“Please share with parents we are both working together to find a solution and we are excited to welcome students back to school (Wednesday),” Everett said.

The Ferndale district does not yet have a tentative agreement, “but I believe we are close,” Superintendent Linda Quinn said. “I am confident we will start school on time.”