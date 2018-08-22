Wildfire smoke isn’t good for your pets either. Here’s what to do to protect them.

If you’re bothered by the thick wildfire smoke that’s choking Whatcom County, your pets will be too.
Here’s what to do when the air’s unhealthy outside to keep them safe, courtesy of Northshore Veterinary Hospital in Bellingham and the American Veterinary Medical Association.
- Prevent exposure to wildfire smoke as much as possible by staying inside. That’s the case for you. It’s the same for your pets. “Instead of taking your dog out for a walk, take him out for a quick potty break and go right back inside,” said Jan Province, receptionist/former technician for Northshore Veterinary Hospital.
- Asthma is more common in cats than it is in dogs, so keep them inside as well.
Keep your windows shut.
- Province said she’s noticed that the smoke seemed to be closer to the ground this time around than last year, when Whatcom County also had days of wildfire smoke. “Now it’s so thick at ground level, that’s what’s worrisome for pets,” she said. So don’t go outside for a run with your dog. “Whatever you can do to avoid inhaling smoke,” she said, “that’s what you want to do.”
Exercise your animals when the smoke has settled.
Birds shouldn’t be allowed outside when there’s smoke or particulate matter because they are particularly vulnerable, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.
If you have a pet with cardiovascular or respiratory disease, they’re especially at risk and should be watched for symptoms that include gagging or coughing; irritated eyes; difficulty breathing or breathing at a faster pace; reduced appetite and/or thirst; weakness; disorientation; nasal discharge; and an inflamed throat or mouth.
