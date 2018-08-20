Bellingham motorcyclist dies after crash with semi in Oregon

A Bellingham motorcyclist died last week from injuries he suffered in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Eastern Oregon, according to a release from the Oregon State Police.
David McNeill, 74, died at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho.
According to the release, a truck with two trailers hauling hay was traveling north on Highway 205 near Burns and attempted to make a left turn at approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. McNeill’s motorcycle attempted to pass the truck and slid under the first trailer before coming to a stop.
The truck managed to stop without running over McNeill, who was taken to Harney District Hospital before being air lifted to Boise, the release said.
