Bellingham motorcyclist David McNeill died from injuries he suffered in a crash with a semi truck in eastern Oregon Tuesday, Aug. 14.
Bellingham motorcyclist David McNeill died from injuries he suffered in a crash with a semi truck in eastern Oregon Tuesday, Aug. 14. Oregon State Police Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham motorcyclist David McNeill died from injuries he suffered in a crash with a semi truck in eastern Oregon Tuesday, Aug. 14. Oregon State Police Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Local

Bellingham motorcyclist dies after crash with semi in Oregon

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

August 20, 2018 11:55 AM

A Bellingham motorcyclist died last week from injuries he suffered in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Eastern Oregon, according to a release from the Oregon State Police.

David McNeill, 74, died at approximately 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho.

According to the release, a truck with two trailers hauling hay was traveling north on Highway 205 near Burns and attempted to make a left turn at approximately 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14. McNeill’s motorcycle attempted to pass the truck and slid under the first trailer before coming to a stop.

The truck managed to stop without running over McNeill, who was taken to Harney District Hospital before being air lifted to Boise, the release said.

  Comments  