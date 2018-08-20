The smoke probably won’t stop them, but planned herbicide spraying will

The Bellingham mountain biking community has an aura of toughness surrounding it — if a little blood and some mud aren’t enough to slow them down, a little wildfire smoke surely isn’t going to choke them out and keep them off their beloved trails.
But this will.
The Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition announced in a Facebook post Sunday that trails on Galbraith Mountain will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 21, for herbicide spraying.
According to the post, notices will be posted at the main entry points for the mountain biking haven on Monday.
