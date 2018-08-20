The smoke probably won’t stop them, but planned herbicide spraying will

Mountain bikers Miles Freelan, 15, left to right, Spencer Arps, 14, and Eric Brown of the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition ride the Evolution Trail on Galbraith Mountain in September 2016 in Bellingham. The Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition announced in a Facebook post Sunday that trails on Galbraith Mountain will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 21, for herbicide spraying. Staff The Bellingham Herald File