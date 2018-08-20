Mountain bikers Miles Freelan, 15, left to right, Spencer Arps, 14, and Eric Brown of the Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition ride the Evolution Trail on Galbraith Mountain in September 2016 in Bellingham. The Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition announced in a Facebook post Sunday that trails on Galbraith Mountain will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 21, for herbicide spraying.
The smoke probably won’t stop them, but planned herbicide spraying will

By David Rasbach

August 20, 2018 09:51 AM

The Bellingham mountain biking community has an aura of toughness surrounding it — if a little blood and some mud aren’t enough to slow them down, a little wildfire smoke surely isn’t going to choke them out and keep them off their beloved trails.

But this will.

The Whatcom Mountain Bike Coalition announced in a Facebook post Sunday that trails on Galbraith Mountain will be closed Tuesday, Aug. 21, for herbicide spraying.

According to the post, notices will be posted at the main entry points for the mountain biking haven on Monday.

