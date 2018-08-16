B.C. logging threatens ‘probably one of the most intact ecosystems’ in the Northwest

Ross Lake is in the North Cascades National Park in Whatcom County. To the north, the Skagit River’s headwaters are protected by Canadian parks. But, to preserve historic mining rights, the B.C. government allowed logging there this summer. Logging could threaten Ross Lake bull trout and disrupt possible grizzly-bear recovery efforts, some say. They fear logging, and road construction, will open the door further to mining, which they argue represents a grave threat to Puget Sound salmon on the horizon. National Park Service Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald