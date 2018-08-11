YMCA’s pedicab hoping to bring mobility, relationships to riders in Bellingham

You will likely see a pedicab, biker pedaling in the back and two passengers riding in the front seat, roaming around on the streets of Bellingham very soon.
The Whatcom County YMCA is introducing a free pedicab service to people with low mobility in Bellingham. With help from Mount Baker Bicycle Club, Fanatik Bike Company and Sanitary Service Company, YMCA was able to purchase a pedicab from Christiania Bikes in Denmark.
“People with low mobility may not be out and about as much as they used to, so this will be an opportunity for them to build relationships with people,” said Tammy Bennett, Healthy Living director at the YMCA.
The pedicab is electric-assisted. YMCA will be training staff and volunteers to pedal the bike.
Bennett hoped that once the project kicks off, more organizations in the community will show interest and put efforts into purchasing more bikes and serving people around the county. But at the moment, this one pedicab will only benefit people in Bellingham.
For more information about the pedicab, contact Tammy Bennett at YMCA via tbennett@whatcomymca.org.
