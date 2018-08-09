Here’s one popular road you’ll want to avoid traveling near Bellingham today

Expect long traffic delays today if you are traveling along Chuckanut Drive near Fairhaven.
Granite Construction started work this morning resurfacing a two-mile stretch of State Route 11 between Teddy Bear Cove and Fairhaven. The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging travelers to avoid taking nonessential trips to that part of town. If a trip needs to be made, travelers should take water to have while they wait.
During this work, flaggers will stop traffic on each side of the work zone and a pilot car will alternate taking traffic through the long work area. WSDOT is urging bicyclists to consider riding an alternate route and avoid Chuckanut Drive today.
All businesses, parks and trail heads are open during this work.
On Aug. 13-14, crews will be doing similar work on the Mount Baker Highway. The work will impact those visiting the Artist Point area from the Nooksack River Bridge to the Artist Point gate.
