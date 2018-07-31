One dies in fatal accident on I-5 near Meridian Street, State Patrol says

The Washington State Patrol is responding to a fatal crash on Southbound Interstate 5 at Meridian Street near milepost 256, according to Trooper Heather Axtman with State Patrol.
Axtman said it was a one vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and one person is dead. Gender, age and identity of the person are unknown at this time, she said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, Axtman said. The collision is blocking the left lane, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
This story will be updated.
Comments