These Whatcom homeowners must now limit outdoor water use

Ferndale water customers are facing limits on watering their gardens for the rest of the summer, after the City Council unanimously approved conservation measures Monday evening.
Limits lasting through the end of October were required because recent voluntary limits had failed to curb water use, said city spokesman Riley Sweeney.
Outdoor watering and irrigation will be allowed on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays for those with even-numbered street addresses and on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays for customers with odd-numbered addresses.
No outdoor watering or irrigation is authorized on Mondays.
