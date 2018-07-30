They use electricity to make music, and family fun, in Bellingham

Whenever you go to the Spark Museum in downtown Bellingham, you will hear someone creating their own music — even without touching a musical instrument.
Spark Museum, with an extensive layout of artifacts that showcase the history of electrical evolution, is known for its interactive exhibits that create fun, hands-on experiences for adults and kids alike.
This fall, the theremin, a musical instrument that people can play without touching it, is going to be upgraded. It was upgraded once so that people can play along as they hear the original recordings, according to Spark Museum’s Director of Operations Tana Granack, who said that more Moog synthesizers are going to be incorporated soon.
“We would like to do a whole sound area,” said Granack. “We’d like to expand our sound exhibit to include more modern sounding electronic instrument.
”The museum’s second floor, which has not yet been open to the public, will also be developed to include more hands-on exhibits and other interactive exhibits to make the museum more accessible to kids.
Music is also an important part of the museum’s big hit, the MegaZapper Electrical Show, which runs every Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
On the weekend show, Granack uses colorful Tesla coils to play music.You can visit the Spark Museum at 1312 Bay St. Wednesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Note that to see the MegaZapper Electrical Show, viewers must be older than 5 years of age.
