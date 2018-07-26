WSDOT announces road work that could impact your weekend travel plans in Bellingham

One lane along a portion of Interstate 5 in Bellingham will be closed this weekend, possibly causing some traffic delays, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Maintenance crews will close the right lane of southbound I-5 at Samish Way from 5 p.m. Saturday, July 28, through 11 a.m. Sunday, July 29, to replace a concrete panel and help create a smoother ride for travelers.
During the closure, crews will cut and remove the broken concrete panel, clean the area and pour a new panel. It will take approximately 12 hours for the new concrete to cure, before the lane can be reopened to traffic.
WSDOT expects delays later in the morning Sunday, and advises travelers to delay trips until after it’s open or go earlier when traffic volumes tend to be lighter.
WSDOT also plans to close the northbound and southbound Custer rest areas from 8 a.m. Friday, July 27, through 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28, for water system work, according to its construction update page.
