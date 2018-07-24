Vehicle crashes into showroom at Bellingham auto dealership

A vehicle crashed into the showroom at Dewey Griffin Subaru in Bellingham Tuesday morning, injuring one employee who was working in the showroom.
The Bellingham Fire Department sent crews to the accident at 1800 Iowa St., which occurred at 10:19 a.m.
According to eyewitness reports, a Subaru Outback driven by a female customer crashed through a window into the showroom. A male employee, who was sitting at a desk by the window, was struck and suffered some minor injuries.
He had bandages on his wrist and elbow.
The driver was reportedly uninjured.
A car in the showroom also was damaged in the accident.
“This incident obviously had the potential to be very big,” Bellingham Fire Assistant Chief Jay Comfort said, “but fortunately, the way it turned out, it looked a whole lot more impressive than it really was. Only minor injuries and a relatively routine response on our part.”
