Rollover crash backed up traffic on Interstate 5 Monday afternoon

Emergency crews responded to a rollover accident on southbound Interstate 5 in Bellingham south of the Bakerview Road exit.
The initial report was made at 1:11 p.m. Monday, according to Pulse Point.
Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area showed a vehicle on its side in the median.
The driver left the scene of the accident on foot, according emergency broadcast traffic.
According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman, the driver, who had a suspended license, caught a ride with an unknown driver, who took him to his wife’s place of employment on James Street. The State Patrol has since contacted him.
By 2:15 p.m., traffic cameras showed the car had been removed from the median.
