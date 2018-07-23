Bellingham Fire personnel and police are responding to a report of an accident on northbound Interstate 5 at the Iowa Street overpass.
Bellingham Fire personnel and police are responding to a report of an accident on northbound Interstate 5 at the Iowa Street overpass. Washington State Department of Transportation Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Here’s what slowed I-5 traffic near Iowa Street overpass Monday morning

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

July 23, 2018 09:28 AM

Bellingham Fire personnel and police responded to an accident on northbound Interstate 5 just past the Iowa Street overpass.

According to emergency radio broadcasts, a patient was believed to be trapped in a vehicle.

A Washington State Department of Transportation camera in the area showed a backup at Iowa. As of 9:30 a.m. the northbound traffic stretched back to the Lakeway Drive exit, while WSDOT showed southbound traffic beyond the Sunset Drive exit.

WSDOT reported all lanes were open again by 10:11 a.m.

