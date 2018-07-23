Body found Sunday on beach near Sandy Point

A body was found Sunday on Neptune Beach near Sandy Point, according to reports.
Whatcom County Fire District 17 was called to Sucia Drive at 2:39 p.m., according to Pulse Point, and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the scene Sunday afternoon.
“There was a body that has been found,” Sheriff Bill Elfo said Monday morning. “It is badly decomposed. We’re investigating right now. We don’t know where if came from.”
Elfo said the Whatcom County Medical Examiner is handling identification of the body.
This story will be updated.
