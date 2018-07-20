‘There were flames about 40 feet in the air’ at Whatcom Meadows Thursday night

Two large travel trailers and a smaller pop-up trailer were a complete loss at the Whatcom Meadows Camping Association south of Lake Whatcom after Whatcom County Fire District No. 18 battled a fire Thursday evening.
“It was fully involved by the time we got there,” District 18 Chief Omar Mejia said of the 6:45 p.m. call at 478 Cain Lake Road, Site 68. “There were some propane tanks venting, and there were flames about 40 feet in the air.”
Mejia said his team was “defensive from the get go.” He estimated trailers were located approximately 15 feet apart, but with the help of the South Whatcom Fire Authority, they were able to keep flames from spreading further.
Nobody was in the trailers at the time of the fire or injured, Mejia said, and all the pets got out safely. Mejia said reports were that somebody checked on the trailer, noticed flames and was able to report it in quickly.
Whatcom County Fire Marshal investigator Mitch Nolze said the cause of the blaze appears to be accidental and due to a faulty refrigerator compressor unit.
Comments