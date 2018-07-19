Mom says kids’ encounter with stranger at Bloedel Donovan ‘SCARED the HECK out of me’

Bellingham Police say a mother’s Facebook post about a stranger reportedly approaching her kids at Bloedel Donovan Park earlier this week should serve as a reminder to every parent to educate their children on the dangers they could face.
In a post Tuesday evening, Kerri Krietzer said she “got a tough phone call” from the Bellingham Police Department.
“My children are safe,” Krietzer wrote in the post that has more than 2,200 reactions, countless comments and has been shared more than 4,100 times. “They received a ride from the caring officers to my work headquarters. This has completely SCARED the HECK out of me.”
Krietzer said she learned her sons had been approached by an older Caucasian man, who allegedly engaged them in a lengthy conversation from approximately 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday while they were at the park.
She also wrote that on Tuesday the man allegedly gave them food, offered them an inner tube and told them stories about his childhood. She also said the man was overheard asking her sons personal information about their parents, where they lived and their phone number.
According to Krietzer’s post, a concerned mother who as at the park overheard the conversation, watched the interactions over a two-hour period and contacted Bellingham Police.
The case has been assigned to a detective, according to Lt. Danette Beckley, though she said she didn’t see any criminal violations in a quick review of the report.
Beckley said all parents should use this as an opportunity to prepare their own children.
“I think it is a great reminder for parents to have age-appropriate conversations with their kids about situations they may find themselves in,” she said. “This could serve as a conversation starter example. ... (It’s) also a good reminder for all of us to have situational awareness when we are out and about.”
Count Krietzer among those who are thankful at least one person followed that last piece of advice.
“To the Mother at Bloedel Donovan Park today who reached out to police, “ Krietzer wrote, “we know you are an angel. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Tips for teaching your kids about ‘strangers’
Babycenter.com suggests these tips for teaching your son or daughter about how to interact with strangers:
▪ Start with the concept of basic body safety: Discuss general safety at about age 2 or 3 and keep young ones close when you go out. Also, make sure they know what is and isn’t acceptable when it comes to personal contact.
▪ Discuss the concept of strangers: At about age 4, it is OK to start asking your kids if they know what a stranger is.
▪ Point out adults that kids can trust: Besides family, let kids know who they can trust in different situations, even if they are strangers, such as teachers, store employees, security guards and police.
▪ Go over dos and don’ts: Define your family’s rules for dealing with strangers and what to do if you get separated.
▪ Establish internet dos and don’ts: Place your computer in an area you can monitor when kids use it and make sure they know to never give out personal information.
▪ Establish guidelines for using public bathrooms: By age 6, most children are ready to go it alone, but remain vigilant — stand outside the door and let your child know you are there if needed.
▪ Prep older children for being home alone: Tell them what they should do if someone comes to the door and when they should answer the phone if you still have a land line.
▪ Role play to teach, not to scare: Ask “What if?” questions to stay positive and not frighten young children.
▪ Avoid scary statements: Don’t frighten your child unnecessarily.
▪ Repeat: Don’t overdo it, but use appropriate situations, such as Halloween or a vacation, to remind children of what is expected.
