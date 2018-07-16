Have a failure to appear warrant in Whatcom County? Here’s how you can get rid of it

The Whatcom County Prosecutors Office will hold a Warrant Quash Day on Wednesday, Aug. 1 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in both the Whatcom County District and Superior Courts.
The purpose of this day, according to a release from the office, is to permit defendants to quash outstanding warrants for their arrest for failure to appear for a court hearing in Whatcom County. Defendants must promise to appear for their court hearing on a new date.
Having a warrant means that a person could be arrested at any time that law enforcement contacts them. On the Warrant Quash Day, defendants will be allowed to obtain new court dates without fear of arrest or having their previous bail increase.
Warrant Quash Day also helps get the defendant’s case back on track, according to the release, and will hopefully eliminate unnecessary incarceration.
Defendants should contact the County Clerk’s Office for District and Superior Court to find out in which courtroom Warrant Quash Day will be held. Questions should be directed to Chief Criminal Deputy Eric Richey at 360-778-5758.
