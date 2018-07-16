Bellingham’s annual Pride Parade, in celebration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and “questioning” community, took to the streets of downtown Bellingham on Sunday.
Already in its 20th year, the parade attracted both locals and people from out of town. Thousands of spectators brought with them folding chairs, blankets, kids and dogs, finding shaded spots along Cornwall Avenue as early as 11 a.m. waiting for the parade to start.
There were familiar faces in the parade, as many of Bellingham’s local businesses, churches, organizations and the city’s firefighters were among those who marched.
The parade started at the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity. Parade participants marched along Cornwall Avenue as spectators cheered them along. It ended at Depot Market Square at 1 p.m., where the annual Bellingham Pride Festival took place.
Markis Dee with HomesNOW!, a non-profit organization serving Whatcom County’s homeless community, said he hoped the Pride Parade could help people understand the importance of differences. “The spirit of this parade is really about inclusion and acceptance,” Dee said. “It doesn’t seem to matter what sexual orientation you are. We just have to accept our differences.”
