This Saturday afternoon paddle in the San Juans didn’t end the way they anticipated

Two kayakers were rescued by a Coast Guard Station Bellingham boat and crew Saturday evening after their kayaks capsized north of Clark Island, which is west of Lummi Island.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a third kayaker, according to a press release from the U.S. Coast Guard. According to the report, the third kayaker safely made it to the shore on Clark Island after watching his friends’ kayaks capsize.
The Sheriff’s Office contacted the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound at approximately 6 p.m., and the 45-foot Response Boat-Medium was dispatched, located the kayakers and transferred them to a Bellingham Fire and Rescue boat crew, where an EMT began the initial treatment for hypothermia, the release said.
The kayakers, who were both wearing life jackets at the time of the rescue, were taken to Gooseberry Point, according to the release, and no serious injuries were reported.
