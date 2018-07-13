One injured in car vs. motorcycle accident at Hannegan and Bakerview

A collision Friday afternoon involving a car and a motorcycle near the intersection of East Bakerview Road and Hannegan Road resulted in at least one person going to the hospital.
Fire reports of the accident were broadcast on emergency scanner traffic at 4:04 p.m.
According to emergency broadcasts, one person suffered a head injury, and Pulse Point showed one person being transported from the scene in a medical unit.
A Facebook post on Whatcom Breaking News’ report of the accident said traffic was redirected on Hannegan.
No other information was available Friday evening.
