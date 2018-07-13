Here’s what caused all those fire alarms to sound in northwest Bellingham Friday

A planned water pressure change by Bellingham Public Works dropped a little lower than expected Friday morning and forced a number of fire alarms to sound with a water flow problem in northwest Bellingham.
“This is a planned pressure change they were making up by Mahogany (Avenue) near Costco,” Public Works spokesperson Amy Cloud said. “We’re not sure what caused it yet, but it appears water pressure dropped a little lower than they were expecting, and I guess that set off the alarms. It sounds like the water is going right back on.”
Cloud said Public Works anticipates everything would be back to normal by noon.
The alarms started at 10:23 a.m., and nine more followed in the next eight minutes. According to Pulse Point, affected business included Hobby Lobby (4305 Meridian St., Cordata Elementary, 4420 Aldrich Road; Holiday Inn and Suites, 4260 Mitchell Way; Woodstone Corporation, 1801 W. Bakerview Road; Whatcom Community College, 231 W. Kellogg Road; Bakerview Square, 410 W. Bakerview Road; Trampoline Zone, 4201 Meridian St.; Hamilton Place Senior Living, 4625 Cordata Parkway; Supply Source, 388 Sound Way; Holiday Inn Express, 4160 Meridian St.; and a Peace Health office, 4545 Cordata Parkway.
