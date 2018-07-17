Downtown Sounds has returned this summer

Downtown Sounds, an annual street party featuring live music, outdoor food and beer, as well as kid-friendly zone, returns on July 11, 2018 and runs through August 8, 2018.
Here’s where to enjoy free, live music, outside Wednesday nights in Bellingham

By Bianca He

July 17, 2018 03:00 PM

Where can you enjoy sunset with shaved ice, hotdogs, live music, spontaneous dance, and a large beer and wine garden? Look no further than Bellingham. Downtown Sounds, organized by Downtown Bellingham Partnership.

Now in its 14th year, the Downtown Sounds series has an expanded layout on Prospect and Bay streets.

The first event this summer lit up the heart of downtown July 11 featuring live music from Hot House Jazz Band and Acorn Project.

“Sounds is our most popular event and we’re excited to return for another great season,” said Lindsey Payne Johnstone, events director for the Downtown Bellingham Partnership. “Part of what makes Sounds so incredible is the fact it’s a free event for our community.”

Downtown Sounds 2018 will run every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 8. For more information on artists lineup and participating vendors, check out Downtown Sounds’ Facebook event page.

Dancing in the streets is part of Downtown Sounds, held every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 8. at Prospect and Bay streets in Bellingham.
Bianca He The Bellingham Herald

