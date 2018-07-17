Here’s where to enjoy free, live music, outside Wednesday nights in Bellingham

Where can you enjoy sunset with shaved ice, hotdogs, live music, spontaneous dance, and a large beer and wine garden? Look no further than Bellingham. Downtown Sounds, organized by Downtown Bellingham Partnership.
Now in its 14th year, the Downtown Sounds series has an expanded layout on Prospect and Bay streets.
The first event this summer lit up the heart of downtown July 11 featuring live music from Hot House Jazz Band and Acorn Project.
“Sounds is our most popular event and we’re excited to return for another great season,” said Lindsey Payne Johnstone, events director for the Downtown Bellingham Partnership. “Part of what makes Sounds so incredible is the fact it’s a free event for our community.”
Downtown Sounds 2018 will run every Wednesday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Aug. 8. For more information on artists lineup and participating vendors, check out Downtown Sounds’ Facebook event page.
