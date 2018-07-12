Still driving distracted or speeding? Bellingham Police are watching you here.

The Bellingham Police Department announced via Facebook plans for a traffic emphasis during July in three high-collision areas around town in an effort to improve community safety.

"The Traffic Unit, whose ultimate goal is to reduce traffic collisions, will be a visible presence in these areas in order to remind motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to exercise care and caution during their travels," the post said.

The emphasis areas include:

▪ Meridian Street between Telegraph Road and East Kellogg Road.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

▪ Orleans Street near the Barkley Boulevard-East Sunset Drive area.

▪ North Forest Street entering the city center.

The intersection of Orleans Street and Barkley Boulevard had the ninth most traffic accidents of any kind during an 18-month distracted driving study the Traffic Unit did between January 2016 and June 2017.

"We want to bring awareness and educate the community and remind folks that they can contribute to our community's safety by driving safely," BPD said in a Twitter post announcing the traffic emphasis.

Each month our Traffic Unit will be focusing on high collision areas and letting folks know locations. We want to bring awareness, educate the community and remind folks that they can contribute to our community's safety by driving safely! #bp198 — Bellingham Police (@BellinghamPD) July 10, 2018

During the emphasis, the Facebook post said officers will be looking for the following violations:

▪ Distracted driving: Statistics show distracted driving is a big contributor to collisions.

▪ Speeding: Increased speed makes for longer stopping distances.

▪ Seat belt violations: Wearing your seat belt is imperative for safety.