She was on her way home from a bridal shower, now she faces vehicular homicide charges

A woman accused of killing two pedestrians has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.
The Skagit Valley Herald reports that court records say Trina Michelle Junkert was driving under the influence about 1 a.m. Sunday when she struck and killed Wayne and Patricia Gunsolley, both from Sedro-Woolley.
Court records say the two were outside their vehicle near Highway 20.
Documents say Junkert was driving a friend home from a bridal shower in Bow.
Junkert says she saw the Gunsolleys’ vehicle on the side of the road, and the next thing she knew, two pedestrians were in the crosswalk.
Junkert said she had a green light at the time.
She was booked into the jail Sunday. Prosecutors recommended Monday a $100,000 bail, but the judge ordered her release without bail.
Junkert is set to be arraigned July 20.
