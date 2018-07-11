No getting round(about) it, construction begins on this Whatcom intersection Monday

We can go round and round about whether Whatcom County drivers love 'em, hate 'em or just plain can't figure 'em out, but another roundabout is coming to road near you in the next month.

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced in a press release Tuesday evening that construction on a new roundabout at the intersection of Grandview Road (State Route 548) and Kickerville Road will begin Monday, July 16, and advised area drivers to be aware of alternating traffic, delays and detours for the next month.

The intersection is on a busy freight route, connecting a refinery to Interstate 5, and also is used by many summer travelers heading to Birch Bay State Park.

"By the middle of August, a new roundabout will help improve safety for those who travel State Route 548 for work or play, "the release said.

Tiger Construction is handling the project, which will happen in five stages:

▪ July 16-20: Crews will alternate traffic on Grandview and close access to and from the intersection from the northern side of Kickerville while they excavate the area, widen the roadway and make stormwater improvements. Vehicles wishing to access Kickerville north of the intersection will be detoured around the closed portion of the intersection on Blaine and Bay roads.

▪ July 23-27: Crews will alternate traffic on Grandview and close access to and from the southern section of Kickerville as they excavate and widen that side of Grandview. Vehicles wishing to access Kickerville south of the intersection will be detoured around the closed portion of the intersection on North Star and Brown roads.

▪ July 30-Aug. 5: Crews will alternate traffic on Grandview and close access to and from the southern section of Kickerville as they install roundabout islands and curbing on the southern side of Grandview. Vehicles wishing to access Kickerville south of the intersection will be detoured around the closed portion of the intersection on North Star and Brown roads.

▪ Aug. 5-12: Crews will alternate traffic along Grandview and close northern access to and from Kickerville while they build the northern side of the roundabout. Vehicles wishing to access Kickerville north of the intersection will be detoured around the closed portion of the intersection on Blaine and Bay roads.

▪ Aug. 13-17: Crews will pour a final layer of asphalt, clean up the area and apply temporary striping, which will be replaced by permanent striping in the fall. Flaggers will alternate travelers through the area during this stage.

During construction, WSDOT advises drivers leave extra time when using the intersection, avoid peak travel times and follow flagger and posted construction instructions. Weather could change the schedule, and weekly updates will be available at the WSDOT construction update page.