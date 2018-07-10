A $250 online coupon to a grocery store sounds too good to be true. Turns out, it was.

In a Facebook post Monday, Cincinnati-based Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer stores in Bellingham, advised its customers steer clear on an unauthorized "$250 Kroger Shopping Coupon" circulating on social media.
"This giveaway is not affiliated with or supported by the Kroger Company," the Facebook Post read. "We recommend not engaging with the site or providing any personal information. Our team is actively working to address the issue."
According to a story on whio.com, the coupon includes the Kroger log and promises families will receive $250 off in recognition of the company's 135th anniversary. It also includes an expiration date of Aug. 30 and a barcode, and clicking on the link takes customers to a page that asks survey-type questions.
A similar scam circulated in 2013, according to whio.com.
Kroger also owns many Quality Food Center (QFC) grocery stories in Washington.
"I am not aware of this coupon being brought to any stores in the Pacific Northwest," QFC Corporate Affairs & Associate Communications Ach Stratton said in an email Tuesday.
