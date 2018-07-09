Two climbers rescued off Mount Baker by Whidbey rescue team

Two climbers were rescued off Mount Baker Sunday afternoon by a search and rescue team from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, according to an air station release.

The search and rescue team was notified that there was an injured climber on the 10,781-foot peak late Sunday afternoon. After arriving on the scene, it took the team about 15 minutes before finding two climbers on a steep rock face at approximately 8,800 feet on the north ridge.

One of the climbers was injured with a broken arm and ribs, according to the release. An email from Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks said the injured climber was a 45-year-old man who was in critical condition.

The search and rescue crew hoisted him aboard an MH-60S helicopter, before lifting the second climber aboard and transporting both to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

According to the release, the team has conducted 22 missions throughout Washington state this year, including 16 rescues, four searches and two medical evacuations.



