Two injured in Mount Baker Highway wreck near Welcome Grocery

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle accident with injuries Monday morning on Mount Baker Highway near the Welcome Grocery Store.
First emergency radio traffic reports of the incident came across at approximately 8:45 a.m. at 5565 Mount Baker Highway near mile post 15.9.
Initial radio traffic reports said one patient was unresponsive, though later radio traffic reports said the person regained consciousness. A second person had a head injury.
One person has been transported from the scene with head and back injuries, Washington State Trooper Heather Axtman said, and the state patrol is holding off on towing the vehicles to allow time for more accident investigation. Axtman said she was not sure if the roadway was blocked.
This story will be updated.
