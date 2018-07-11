Beer and bacon for a good cause? How very Bellingham. Here’s how you can get in on that.

If ever two things go together like bacon and eggs, it's gotta be bacon and kegs.
Bellingham has come up with another way to celebrate its favorite drink — and an up-and-coming favorite — while doing good at the same time.
That's right. Mark your calendar for the first Bacon & Kegs, a fundraiser for the nonprofit Whatcom Center for Early Learning.
The festival will be held Sunday, Aug. 26, at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave. in Bellingham.
It will feature beer and cider from breweries in the Pacific Northwest, live music, as well as bacon-inspired food made by local restaurants and food trucks, according to a news release from Whatcom Center for Early Learning.
You can attend at two different times the day of the event, with the first slot open to all ages. That runs 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will include a photo booth, games and activities including a Pig-Out tournament — we don't know what that is, but we're intrigued — and music by bands Lindsay Street and Lost at Last.
The evening session is for those 21 years and older. It will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., and will feature music by Baby Cakes.
You can get beer and cider at both sessions.
Tickets for the first session are $18, $30 VIP, or $5 for children/non-drinking adults.
The evening session tickets are $25 or $40 VIP.
VIP ticket holders get into the evening session an hour before general admission, additional tasting tickets and a VIP-only lounge near the stage.
Ticket are on sale now. Buy them at wcel.net. Ticket prices include drinks but don't include food.
Proceeds will benefit Whatcom Center for Early Learning's work with children from birth to 3 years old who have developmental delays and disabilities.
