Car-big rig collision north of Ferndale sends two men to the hospital

Drugs or alcohol are believed to have been involved in Monday evening's two-vehicle wreck involving a big rig north of Ferndale that sent two people to the hospital, according to a release from the Washington State Patrol.
A silver 2005 Toyota Tacoma driven Eduardo Fernandez, 26, from Lynden, was traveling southbound on Enterprise Road about one mile north of Ferndale and failed to stop at a stop sign at Destiny Street, according to the release. The Tacoma entered into oncoming traffic and collided with a blue 2017 Kenworth construction big rig, which hit the Tacoma on the driver's side.
Fernandez and his passenger, 22-year-old Brady V. Maas of Everson, were taken to St. Joseph's Hospital with injuries, according to the release. The big rig driver, 52-year-old Mark A. Silves of Bellingham, was not injured, though his truck was towed from the scene. Fernandez and Maas were both in critical condition Tuesday, according to St. Joseph's director of communications Bev Mayhew.
All three were wearing seat belts, according to the release, and the incident remains under investigation, according to the state patrol release.
