Why is that tiny house on the corner? It won't be for long.

Has a blue-and-white trailer in the shape of a small house caught your attention on the corner of the Habitat for Humanity parking lot? You may have also seen it at the Farmers’ Market, the Whatcom County Home & Garden Show, or the Commercial Street Night Market.
It's a tiny house built by CAZ Energy Services in February this year and donated to Kulshan Community Land Trust, which has been using it as a fundraiser for the organization since March. The land trust is selling raffle tickets at $25 each for this 220-square-foot house with an estimated value of $39,000.
Kulshan Community Land Trust’s outreach coordinator Kendra Meyer said that the tiny house has gained a lot of popularity for the organization.
“We are using the tiny house to gain attention to raise fund to do what we really do, which is to raise fund for homeless people, or to deal with first-time homebuyer situation,” said Meyer.
She also said that people are getting more excited about the raffle as September is getting closer. She said she has received phone calls of the same people calling every month buying a few more tickets.
People can buy raffle tickets at Kulshan's office, 1303 Commercial St., Suite 6, or at the annual party Sept. 22 at Boundary Bay Brewery. The winner will be selected at 6:30 p.m. at the party, but they need not be present to win.
Comments