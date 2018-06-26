Commute-time rollover delays traffic on I-5 near Sunset in Bellingham

A semi-truck overturned on southbound Interstate 5 Tuesday afternoon at the Sunset Drive onramp, closing that portion of the freeway for about three hours and creating a five-mile backup.
The accident happened around 4:45 p.m. The truck was on its side, blocking one lane of the freeway as well as part of the onramp. Police scanner reports indicated it was a non-injury accident and that the truck was carrying glass. Shards of glass were reported on the road.
The freeway reopened at 7:45 p.m.
Both southbound lanes were closed around 4:53 p.m. while crews work to clean up the accident. As of 5:15 p.m. traffic was backed up more than two miles, beyond the Bakerview Road onramp.
By 6 p.m., the backup extended nearly up to Slater Road, about five miles, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.
