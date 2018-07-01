From tin cans to rebar, here's what Whatcom County's recycling is made into

Ever wonder what happens to your recycling after it has been picked up from your home?

First, it goes to Northwest Recycling Inc. center at 1419 C St. in Bellingham, where all of Whatcom County's curbside recycling from residences and businesses go.

That's because Sanitary Service Co. and Nooksack Valley Disposal and Recycling sell recyclable plastic, paper and newspaper, tin, aluminum and glass to Northwest Recycling, which is in the commodity recyclables business — meaning the company sells the items it collects at the going rate, which fluctuates.

Here are the new things that your recyclables are turned into and some of their destinations, according to Marty Kuljis, operations manager for Northwest Recycling.

Where they go domestically and overseas is based on market conditions, Kuljis added.