Lynden Christian Schools to go to remote learning amid surge in COVID-19 cases

It appears Lynden Christian Schools will be going to remote learning for its students for two weeks as the private school deals with a rise in COVID-19 cases.

An email was sent to parents on Tuesday, Sept. 28, informing them that classes would be canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 29, and that remote learning would begin on Thursday, Sept. 30. The website Whatcom News first reported the decision and The Bellingham Herald obtained a screenshot of the email, but messages left for school officials were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

The email indicated that Lynden Christian’s school board received a notice from the Whatcom County Health Department that it intended to close the schools and that the school board voted to start remote learning as a way to avoid a forced closure.

“While we are very disappointed with this outcome, we wanted to get this out as soon as possible,” the email stated, adding that they would provide an update within the next 24 hours.

Whatcom County Health Department spokesperson Melissa Morin confirmed that the agency intended to temporarily close Lynden Christian Schools as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and was adapting its plans based on the school board’s decision to switch to remote learning.

Lynden Christian Schools has elementary, middle and high school buildings on its campus offering classes from preschool through 12th grade.