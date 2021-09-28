Looking for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster in Whatcom? This is what you need to know

Whatcom County medical practices are responding to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation Friday, Sept. 24, that some people should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine at least six months after completion of their two-dose Pfizer series.

PeaceHealth has sent letters about Pfizer COVID-19 boosters to its immune-compromised patients and is working on plans for broader distribution, according to spokeswoman Beverly Mayhew.

The Whatcom County Health Department is “not aware of any plans among our community partners to hold any specific booster-related vaccination events, other than the pop-up clinics that have been held weekly across the county,” according to an email from Jennifer Moon, communications specialist.

“Those seeking booster doses can go anywhere the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is offered, with or without an appointment, no referral required,” she wrote.

Family Care Network notes on its website regarding the Pfizer booster: “FCN does not offer Pfizer vaccine, but it is widely available through local pharmacies or health departments.”

Unity Care NW patients will be contacting patients who qualify for boosters, according to an email from Chris Kobdish, Unity Care NW director of Planning and Development. Unity Care NW has already been contacting and administering third doses for its immunocompromised patients, she wrote.

For upcoming vaccination clinics, go online to VaccineLocator.doh.wa.gov.

These are the people the CDC said should receive the booster:

▪ People ages 65 years and older.

▪ Adults 18 and older living in long-term care settings.

▪ People ages 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions.

People who may receive the Pfizer booster include:

▪ People ages 18–49 with an underlying medical condition.

▪ People ages 18–64 who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to working or residing in certain settings.

▪ People can talk to their healthcare provider about whether getting a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot is appropriate for them.

“As COVID-19 continues to evolve, booster doses will further protect vaccinated people who are at high-risk and those whose protection has decreased over time,” Washington state Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah said, according to the Associated Press.

There are not yet recommendations for people who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, officials said.

