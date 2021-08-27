Whatcom Health says these people are now eligible for a third dose of COVID vaccine

The Whatcom County Health Department on Thursday, Aug. 26, said it has seen confusion over the use of the term “booster” related to COVID-19 vaccines.

And while some people are now eligible for a third dose, “booster” doses are still pending approval from the FDA and the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

“It helps to think of an initial series of vaccinations (one, two, or three doses) as a primary series, based on the type of vaccine and whether or not the person being vaccinated has a condition that requires an additional dose to achieve full benefit,” a health department news release stated.

The FDA has authorized an additional (or third primary) dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for people with moderate or severe immune compromising conditions, such as:

▪ Those receiving active cancer treatment.

▪ Those who recently received an organ transplant and are taking medicine that suppresses their immune systems.

▪ Those who had received a stem cell transplant in the past two years and are taking medicine that suppresses their immune systems.

▪ Those who have moderate or severe immunodeficiency.

▪ Those who have advanced or untreated HIV.

▪ Those who are receiving treatment with drugs that suppress their immune systems.

Booster doses, meanwhile, are doses that come after completion of the primary series, whether it be one, two or three doses, according to the health department release.

The White House announced that boosters will become available beginning Sept. 20, pending the FDA’s and CDC’s approval.

“Booster doses aren’t authorized yet and are only being considered for Moderna and Pfizer right now,” the health department wrote. “There isn’t enough data yet to say definitively whether booster doses of Johnson & Johnson will be necessary. Likewise, additional primary doses of Johnson & Johnson are not yet currently authorized for immunocompromised people.