Watch live. COVID-19 Q&A: From the front lines. Doctors will answer your questions

Panelists

As summer began, the economy opened back up after more than a year of pandemic consequences. But before Whatcom County could even take a breath, the coronavirus made a comeback in the form of the new variant causing concern and controversy.

The coronavirus delta variant now is fueling a late-summer surge.

The delta variant first was identified in Great Britain and India in December 2020. In short order, it became the dominant strain there. It hit the U.S. in June 2021, and because it is more contagious than the original coronavirus, it has caught like wildfire and is spreading across the country — and in Whatcom County, just as school is starting.

St. Joseph hospital is seeing the highest COVID-19 patient levels since the pandemic began. Frontline caregivers are weary and anxious for the pandemic to be over.

The Bellingham Herald invited three top medical professionals from St. Joseph hospital — Dr. Sudhakar Karlapudi, chief medical officer; Cedar Anderson, R.N., the ICU manager; and Dr. Kevin Lee, associate chief hospitalist — who work on the COVID-19 front line to a live, virtual event.

They will offer their observations and answer your questions.

To ask you questions, register for this free event.

Bellingham Herald COVID-19 reporter David Rasbach will moderate the event. Has been covering the pandemic in Whatcom County since it began in March 2020.

Karlapudi is chief medical officer and patient safety officer for St. Joseph and PeaceHealth United General in Skagit County and PeaceHealth Peace Island medical centers. He is board-certified in internal medicine and is certified in medical quality and holds a master’s degree in business.

Lee is associate chief hospitalist at St. Joseph. He specializes in internal medicine and adult inpatient care. He heads the hospital’s COVID-19 Treatment Task Force and is one of the lead physicians caring for COVID-19 patients.

Anderson is a critical care nurse and has managed the ICU COVID unit and staff at St. Joseph throughout the pandemic.

Watch live

What: Live COVID-19 Q&A with medical professionals from PeaceHealth Northwest Medical Center

When: Noon Aug. 31

Where: BellinghamHerald.com.

RSVP here and ask your question.

