Whatcom sees another triple-digit weekend in COVID-19 cases and more hospitalizations

For the third straight week, Whatcom County saw a triple-digit increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Whatcom saw 143 new cases reported on the Washington State Department of Health’s COVID Data Dashboard Monday, Aug. 23, which represented new cases reported Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It continued a trend of big Mondays that started with 113 cases reported on Aug. 9 and 142 cases reported Aug. 16.

Additionally, the county saw 31 new probable cases reported — resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test — and nine additional COVID-related hospitalizations reported over the weekend.

Whatcom now has 10,974 confirmed cases, 659 probable cases and 569 hospitalizations during the pandemic, according to the state’s dashboard.

During the first 23 days of August, Whatcom has had 1,089 confirmed cases reported by the state — an average of 47.3 per day. For comparison, the county averaged 13.0 reported cases per day in July and 14.5 in June and has only seen a higher rate last January (66.2 per day).

Coronavirus: Latest News Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Whatcom’s two-week infection rate — its number of confirmed cases per 100,000 residents — climbed to 337.7 between Aug. 2-15 (the most recently completed epidemiological data), according to the state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard, cracking the 300 barrier for the first time since Feb. 19.

St. Joseph hospital reported that it was treating 33 COVID patients on Tuesday, Aug. 24 — down one from the last report and three fewer than the pandemic record 37 it treated Aug. 17.

The latest report on the state dashboard also shows Whatcom County has:

▪ 110 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic — unchanged from the last report.

▪ 306,454 tests (molecular and antigen combined) performed during the pandemic — up 3,451 from the last report.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

▪ 243,052 vaccinations administered during the pandemic — up 1,329 from the last report. The state reports 62.9% of Whatcom County’s total population has initiated vaccination and 57.3% has completed it.

Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data Tracker Tuesday listed Whatcom’s level of transmission as “High” — the highest of four categories. All 39 counties in Washington state were listed in the “High” transmission category.

Whatcom vaccine clinics

The Whatcom County Health Department reported several vaccine clinics will be held around the county this week. Appointments are not necessary at any of them, though pre-registration is available when noted:

▪ East Regional Resource Center: Noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 8251 Kendall Road in Maple Falls. All three vaccines will be available.

▪ A Watered Garden Family Center: 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at 700 Strandell St. in Everson. All three vaccines will be available.

▪ Twin Sisters Brewing: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at 500 Carolina St. in Bellingham. All three vaccines will be available and a complimentary beverage will be available with vaccination. Pre-registration is available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.

▪ Old Lynden Middle School Gym: 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 516 Main St. in Lynden. All three vaccines will be available and testing will be offered. A food credit for Bordertown Mexican Grill is also available for vaccination.

▪ PeaceHealth Cordata Clinic: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 28, at 4545 Cordata Parkway. Pfizer vaccine will be available. Pre-registration is available at ow.ly/vdhU50E0Nu0.

▪ Van Zandt Summerfest: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Josh VanderYacht Memorial Park, 4106 Valley Highway, Deming. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

▪ Dairy and Doses Sumas Medical Clinic: 10 a.m. -2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at 112 Columbia St., Sumas. All three vaccines will be available and a $10 Edaleen Dairy gift card is available if you get vaccinated. Pre-registration is available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov.