CDC continues to see high level of COVID transmission in Whatcom; one new death recorded

Whatcom County saw 440 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one related death in the last week, according to the Washington State Department of Health’s COVID Data Dashboard Friday, Aug. 20.

Confirmed cases have grown dramatically in August, with 300 cases one week earlier and 206 cases two weeks earlier.

The state recorded 97 news cases and one COVID-19 related death in Whatcom County on Friday. However, reporting for positive test results, case counts, hospitalizations and deaths may include some backlog from earlier, according to a statement on the dashboard.

Four new COVID-related hospitalizations also were reported Friday.

The county now has 10,831 confirmed cases; 628 probable cases — up 28 from a day earlier — resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test; 560 hospitalizations; and 110 deaths during the pandemic, according to the state’s dashboard.

Coronavirus: Latest News Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

St. Joseph hospital reported that it was continuing to treat 31 COVID patients on Friday.

The latest report on the state dashboard also shows Whatcom County has:

.

▪ 303,003 tests (molecular and antigen combined) have been performed during the pandemic — up 203 from the last report.

▪ 241,723 vaccinations had been administered during the pandemic — up 950 from the last report. The state reports 62.6% of Whatcom County’s total population has initiated vaccination and 57.1% has completed it.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data Tracker Friday listed Whatcom’s level of transmission as “High” — the highest of four categories. All 39 counties in Washington state were listed in the “High” transmission category.