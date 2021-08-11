Whatcom County sees 7 new COVID-related hospitalizations reported Tuesday

On the day after PeaceHealth restricted visitor access at St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham due to escalating COVID-19 numbers in the community, Whatcom County saw seven COVID-related hospitalizations added to its pandemic total.

The Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard on Tuesday, Aug. 10, reported Whatcom County has had 526 COVID-related hospitalizations during the pandemic.

The county had 17 hospitalizations in the past week, according to the Bellingham Herald’s analysis of the state’s epidemiological data, though those numbers could change once the state finalizes that data in about a week and a half. The 17 hospitalizations work out to approximately 7.5 per 100,000 residents over the past week.

St. Joseph hospital reported that it was treating 25 COVID patients on Tuesday, up three from Monday.

Whatcom saw only an increase of only eight new cases reported Tuesday — a day after the state reported a weekend increase of 113 cases in the county — but that number was impacted by an interruption to the Department of Health’s data processes, according to the state website. Statewide, the dashboard reported only 32 new cases Tuesday.

Coronavirus: Latest News Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Washington and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The latest report on the state dashboard shows Whatcom County has:

▪ 10,212 confirmed cases during the pandemic. Whatcom’s infection rate increased to 154.4 cases per 100,000 residents according to the state’s most recently completed epidemiological data between July 20 and Aug. 2, the state’s Risk Assessment Dashboard reported.

▪ An additional 497 probable cases during the pandemic — down one from the last report — resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

▪ 109 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic — unchanged from the last report.

Additionally, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data Tracker Wednesday listed Whatcom’s level of transmission as “High” — the highest of four categories. Jefferson and Skamania counties were the only of Washington state’s 39 counties not listed in the “High” transmission category.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER