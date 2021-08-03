COVID infection rates grow in 6 Whatcom regions, but one area surpasses 70% vaccination

Six of seven Whatcom County school district regions saw their COVID-19 infection rates increase last week, but one of those regions surpassed 70% of its total population initiating vaccination.

The region covered by the Bellingham School District moved past the vaccination benchmark last week, according to data released Tuesday, Aug. 3, by the Whatcom County Health Department.

Bellingham also was one of three regions within the county with a COVID infection rate — the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents — lower than 100 last week, joining the Meridian and Mount Baker regions.

The Mount Baker region, meanwhile, was the only region that saw its infection rate decrease last week, as the six others showed the same increases the county as a whole has experienced the past two weeks.

Through data reported Monday, Aug. 2, on the Washington State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, Whatcom County has seen 9,908 confirmed cases, 461 additional probable cases, 506 related hospitalizations and 109 related deaths during the pandemic.

The county health department releases weekly data on the location of COVID-19 cases using school districts as geographical boundaries, including each region’s number of total cases during the pandemic, infection rate, hospitalization rate and percentage of residents who have initiated vaccination. Data in this week’s report was through Saturday, July 31, and the infection and hospitalization rates reflect confirmed cases from July 18-31.

Overall, Whatcom County saw a 1.7% growth in cases (173 cases) between July 25 and July 31 — up from the 135 new cases the county reported the previous week.

With 308 cases in the past two weeks, Whatcom County has an overall infection rate of 137, based on 225,300 residents in the county. Five of the county’s regions had infection rates lower than that mark, according to the county’s data this week.

As of July 31, the Washington State Department of Health reported that 61.2% of all Whatcom County residents had initiated vaccination and 56.0% had completed it. The state also reported Monday that Whatcom County became only the fourth county in the state to surpass 70% of all residents 12 and over initiating vaccination, joining San Juan (81.7%), King (79.7) and Jefferson (75.0%) counties.

Here is what the health department’s latest data showed for the seven regions in the county:

Bellingham: Up 2.2% (79 cases) since the July 27 report to 3,681 total cases, but the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 54 last week to 92 this week. Approximately 70.1% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 4.4 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 in the past two weeks.

Blaine: Up 3.6% (25 cases) since the July 27 report to 729 total cases, and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 122 last week to 191 this week. Approximately 61.1% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 21.2 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Ferndale: Up 1.6% (33 cases) since the July 27 report to 2,105 total cases, and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 138 last week to 182 this week. Approximately 57.3% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 2.8 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Lynden: Up 0.8% (15 cases) since the July 27 report to 1,804 total cases, and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 93 last week to 135 this week. Approximately 46.5% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 4.7 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Meridian: Up 1.2% (seven cases) since the July 27 report to 569 total cases, and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 45 last week to 71 this week. Approximately 58.0% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 8.9 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Mount Baker: Up 1.5% (nine cases) since the July 27 report to 608 total cases, but the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 100 last week to 93 this week. Approximately 40.9% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 6.2 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Nooksack Valley: Up 0.6% (five cases) since the July 27 report to 883 total cases, and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 105 last week to 131 this week. Approximately 41.3% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 17.4 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Whatcom vaccine clinics

The Whatcom County Health Department’s latest vaccine update Monday, Aug. 2, listed the following vaccination walk-in clinics for this week:

▪ 4-8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 3, at SummerFest, 8251 Kendall Road, Maple Falls. All three vaccines will be available. Also earn a give card to a local business and kids can will a new Kona bike. Though registrations are not needed, online-registration is available.

▪ 5:30-6:30 Tuesday, Aug. 3, at PeaceHealth Cordata Clinic, 4545 Cordata Parkway. Pfizer vaccine is available. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made at 833-375-0285.

▪ 3-6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at old Lynden Middle School gym, 516 Main St., Lynden. All three vaccines will be available. Free COVID testing and burrito truck coupons are also available.

▪ 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 7, at PeaceHealth Cordata Clinic, 4545 Cordata Parkway. Pfizer vaccine is available. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made at 833-375-0285.