Still pushing for more Whatcom vaccinations, health department recommends masking up

Following earlier recommendations by the CDC, the Washington State Department of Health and Gov. Jay Inslee this week, the Whatcom County Health Department is advising all residents, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask in public indoor areas and at crowded outdoor gatherings.

“This adds another layer of protection from becoming infected or transmitting to others if they are infected, and when everyone is wearing masks, businesses and organizations can ensure that unvaccinated persons are using masks without verifying vaccination records,” a health department news release on the recommendation stated.

The health department has sided on vaccination as the best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Whatcom County.

But Tuesday, July 27, the CDC changed course on some some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges. Washington state followed suit, with recommendations from the state Department of Health and Gov. Jay Inslee coming later in the week.

Though Whatcom County is now advising masking indoors, the health department isn’t backing off its push to get more people vaccinated, instead recommending the two be used in concert. As of data July 26, the state reported that 60.8% of all Whatcom County residents have begun vaccination and 55.6% have completed it.

“The best way to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including the delta variant, is to get vaccinated. But it takes up to six weeks to get fully vaccinated depending on the vaccine you get,” the county health department release states.

“The reality is that public health has just a few tools to stop this virus, such as vaccination, social distancing, business and event closures, and masking,” the release continued. “Masking and vaccination prevent transmission in a much less restrictive way than decreasing business occupancy/capacity or closures.”

Why the change?

The federal and state recommendations were not the only thing to make Whatcom County decide to issue its own mask advice, according to the release. Additionally:

▪ Whatcom County is seeing an increase in the number of cases. After seeing the rolling weekly average of new cases in Whatcom County dip into single digits in late June and early July, data analysis by The Bellingham Herald shows the most recent averages are climbing to double that. The CDC currently has the transmission rate in Whatcom County and most of the rest of Washington state listed in the “substantial” risk category.

▪ The delta variant is on the rise in the county, as the most recent SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing and Variants in Washington State report released by the state Department of Health Wednesday, July 28, showed Whatcom County jumped from one confirmed case of the delta variant to 11. “The reports on variants are results from specimens collected a month ago, and indicate what was circulating in June,” the county health department release stated. “We assume that delta is widely circulating in Whatcom County at this time, given the rise in cases and the increasing proportion of cases due to the delta variant.”

While the health department said vaccination is the best way to stop transmission, including from the delta variant, wearing a mask limits the virus from entering the mouth or nose of the person wearing it and is “even more important” in stopping droplets from containing the virus from escaping and being transmitted to others.

“Wearing a mask in public indoor spaces is something that everyone can do to help,” the release states. “It’s a step we can take to head off or reduce the COVID surge that’s coming our way, hopefully enough that we can avoid more drastic measures such as restricting capacity at businesses.”

Following the recommendations

On the same day the county health department issued its advice, Western Washington University President Sabah Randhawa sent a letter to staff and students informing them that all individuals, including visitors, will be required to wear masks at all times when they are inside campus buildings or WWU transportation.

Unvaccinated individuals also will be required to mask outdoors when social distancing is not possible, Randhawa wrote.

The school has already announced that it will require all students staff and faculty to be vaccinated when in-person classes resume in the fall.

“While well over 90% of current hospitalizations and deaths are among the unvaccinated, there have also been some ‘breakthrough’ infections, resulting in a small number of hospitalizations and deaths among people who were fully vaccinated,” Randhawa’s letter stated. “These cases, however, are very limited.

“Data on millions of vaccinated individuals worldwide clearly demonstrate that getting vaccinated is the single best and safest protection against COVID-19, and health experts continue to stress that the vaccines are working as intended, even against the delta variant.”

Some national retailers with stores in Whatcom County are also following the guidance, as Kroger is “strongly” encouraging all individuals to mask up in their stores and Walmart will require all workers to wear masks, according to a CBS News story.

“We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates,” Kroger said in an emailed statement to CBS.

At least one Whatcom County business has said it will require customers to wear masks when they coming to their downtown Bellingham shop.

“Thank you in advance for understanding about this,” Northwest Yarns wrote on a Facebook post. “When our county’s transmission risk is once again reduced, we will revisit this requirement. If you don’t want to wear a mask, remember that we also offer online ordering and free local delivery.

“We appreciate all of your support and business during these challenging times.”