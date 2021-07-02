Whatcom County opens July with 15 new COVID cases and a related hospitalization

On the first day of July, Whatcom County saw 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one related hospitalization added to its totals on the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard Thursday, but no related deaths were reported.

Overall, Whatcom County has seen 9,498 confirmed cases, 476 hospitalizations and 103 related deaths during the pandemic, according to the dashboard. An additional 425 probable cases — unchanged from the last report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

Whatcom’s infection rate was unchanged at 75.9 — its lowest mark since it had a rate of 71.0 on Nov. 19 — based on the state’s most recent complete epidemiological data between June 10 and 23, according to the state’s Risk Assessment dashboard.

With the 15 new cases reported, Whatcom’s daily average of reported cases increased to 7.9 over the past week, but that was down from the 10.3 average from one week earlier (June 18-24).

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported it was treating nine patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, July 2, up two from the previous report.

The county averaged 2.6 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents between June 14-20, according to analysis by The Bellingham Herald of the latest complete hospitalization data on the state’s epidemiological curves

The state’s vaccination report on Wednesday showed the county has now administered 225,630 vaccine doses and estimated that 69.3% of the county’s residents 16 and older have initiated vaccination, while 63.0% have completed it.

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Friday morning:

▪ The U.S. has more than 33.6 million reported cases, more than 605,000 deaths — both most of any nation — and 327.1 million vaccine doses administered.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 182.7 million reported cases, 3.9 million deaths and 3.1 billion vaccine doses administered.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Thursday afternoon:

▪ 415,179 confirmed cases, up 394 from the last report.

▪ 36,893 probable cases, up 83 from the last report.

▪ 25,534 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, up 29 from the last report.

▪ 7,595,199 total molecular tests, up 17,526 from the last report.

▪ 5,938 deaths related to COVID-19, up eight from the last report.