Whatcom County ends the week for COVID-19 cases with averages last seen in November 2020

Whatcom County saw 11 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard Friday, June 25.

Overall, Whatcom County has seen 9,454 confirmed cases and 103 related deaths during the pandemic, according to the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard.

An additional 421 probable cases — up one from the last report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

That means that 1.0% of Whatcom’s 9,875 total cases (confirmed and probable cases combined) have resulted in death — better than the statewide 1.3% average of total cases.

Whatcom’s infection rate stood at 92.1, according to the state’s Risk Assessment dashboard Friday, June 25, based on the state’s most recent complete epidemiological data between June 4 and 17.

With the 11 new cases reported, Whatcom’s daily average of reported cases decreased to 9.6 over the past week, and that was down from the 13.1 average from one week earlier (June 12-18). The average was last that low in early November, 2020.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported it was treating eight patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, up one from the previous report.

The county averaged 3.11 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents between June 8 and 14 according to analysis by The Bellingham Herald of the latest complete hospitalization data on the state’s epidemiological curves

The state’s vaccination report on Friday showed the county has now administered 222,963 vaccine doses and estimated that 68.8% of the county’s residents 16 and older have initiated vaccination, while 62.1% have completed it.

Both percentages were ahead of the state, which reported it has administered 7,721,076 doses and that 66.0% of residents 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 59.7% have completed it.

On May 18 all counties throughout the state returned to Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery plan. Additionally, Inslee announced May 13 that the state will fully reopen by Wednesday, June 30 — earlier if 70% of all residents 16 and older initiate vaccination.

If the 70% goal isn’t met, the state will still reopen, the governor said June 3.

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Friday afternoon:

▪ The U.S. has more than 33.6 million reported cases, more than 603,523 deaths — both most of any nation — and 320.7 million vaccine doses administered.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 180.3 million reported cases, 3.9 million deaths and 2.8 billion vaccine doses administered.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Friday afternoon:

▪ 413,453 confirmed cases, up 407 from the last report.

▪ 36,530 probable cases, up 85 from the last report.

▪ 25,355 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, up 31 from the last report.

▪ 7,501,158 total molecular tests, up 20,477 from the last report.

▪ 5,902 deaths related to COVID-19, up four from the last report.