Whatcom sees 10 new COVID cases Monday, as statewide rates continuing to flatten

Whatcom County saw 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Washington State Department of Health’s coronavirus dashboard Monday, June 21, but no related deaths or hospitalizations were reported over the weekend.

Overall, the state reports Whatcom County has seen 9,412 confirmed cases, 466 hospitalizations and 103 related deaths during the pandemic. An additional 413 probable cases — up two from the last report — have been reported in Whatcom County during the pandemic, resulting from positive antigen tests not confirmed by a molecular test.

St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham reported it was treating eight patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, June 22, up one from the previous report.

With the 10 new reported cases, Whatcom County’s daily average of reported cases increased to 13.4 over the past week, but that was down from the 14.0 average from one week earlier (June 8-14).

The county’s infection rate was 112.7 cases per 100,000 residents — its lowest mark since Nov. 20 — based on the most recent complete data between May 31 and June 13, according to the state’s Risk Assessment dashboard. The county also averaged 7.0 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents between June 4 and 10 according to analysis by The Bellingham Herald of the latest complete hospitalization data on the state’s epidemiological curves

The state’s vaccination report on Monday showed Whatcom County has administered 221,218 vaccine doses and estimated that 68.5% of the county’s residents 16 and older have initiated vaccination, while 61.7% have completed it.

Both percentages were ahead of the state, which reported it has administered 7,658,911 doses and that 65.6% of eligible residents have initiated vaccination and 59.1% have completed it.

On May 18 all counties throughout the state returned to Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery plan. Additionally, Inslee announced May 13 that the state will fully reopen by June 30 — earlier if 70% of all residents 16 and older initiate vaccination.

If the 70% goal isn’t met, the state will still reopen, the governor said June 3.

Whatcom County had an average of 763 people per day initiate vaccination in the last week, according to The Herald’s analysis of the state’s latest vaccination numbers, and at that rate, Whatcom County is expected to reach 70% of eligible residents initiating vaccination by Thursday, June 24, based on 2020 Washington State Office of Financial Management population estimates. For comparison, the state’s current daily rate of people initiating vaccination would not reach 70% until June 30.

Statewide situation report

The Washington State Department of Health’s latest COVID-19 modeling and surveillance situation report showed even more signs of decreased disease activity throughout the state.

Statewide, case counts and COVID-related hospitalizations continued to decline as of June 3, according to a news release on the report, though a plateau was starting to be seen. Thirty-six of the state’s 39 counties, including Whatcom County, had fewer than 200 cases per 100,000 residents the previous two weeks.

The decrease was seen in all age groups, except for those 70 and older, which remained flat.

Statewide transmission rates were estimated to be 1.03, which means that each new diagnosed case of COVID-19 is likely to spread to one other person — indicating a flat transmission rate.

The state estimated that the overall population of Washington state has 47% immunity, with 33.3% estimated to be from vaccination. The report also stated that the hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was approximately 21 times higher than for vaccinated people between the ages of 45 and 64 and 15 times higher for people 65 and older.

“The evidence is clear: vaccination protects you and the people around you, including kids under 12 who can’t get vaccinated yet,” Acting State Health Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist said in the release. “Immunity levels in your community and social circles determine how likely you are to be exposed to the virus, and we expect to continue seeing outbreaks in communities with lower vaccination rates. As we get closer to reopening, you can help keep your community safe by getting your vaccine and talking to the people you know about getting theirs.”

—

Numbers elsewhere





New coronavirus cases and deaths according to Johns Hopkins University Tuesday morning:

▪ The U.S. has more than 33.5 million reported cases, more than 602,000 deaths — both most of any nation — and 318.1 million vaccine doses administered.

▪ Worldwide, there are more than 178.8 million reported cases, 3.8 million deaths and 2.6 billion vaccine doses administered.

Washington state reported these numbers from the Department of Health Monday evening:

▪ 411,542 confirmed cases, up 446 from the last report.

▪ 36,182 probable cases, up 75 from the last report.

▪ 25,036 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, up 34 from the last report.

▪ 7,454,078 total molecular tests, up 33,002 from the last report.

▪ 5,838 deaths related to COVID-19, up 18 from the last report.