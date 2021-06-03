Whatcom updates COVID-19 case rates, vaccination data. Here’s how school regions are doing

The Mount Baker School District was the only region within Whatcom County to see its COVID-19 infection rate increase in the latest report from the Whatcom County data dashboard on Wednesday, June 2.

The county health department releases weekly data on the location of COVID-19 cases using school districts as geographical boundaries, including each region’s number of total cases during the pandemic and its infection rate. Data in Wednesday’s report was through Saturday, May 30.

With 856 new cases in the past two weeks in the preliminary data that may be adjusted from numbers reported earlier, Whatcom County has an overall infection rate of 380.4 per 100,000 residents, based on 225,300 residents in the county. None of the county’s regions had infection rates higher than that mark, according to the county’s data.

The county site also reported the percent of each region’s population that has initiated COVID-19 vaccinations, noting the data was from May 10. The rates varied from a low of 33.8% in Nooksack Valley to a high of 62.2% in Bellingham.

Here is what the health department’s latest preliminary data for the seven regions in the county showed:

Bellingham: Up 7.7% (242 cases) since the May 22 report to 3,373 total cases, as the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 106 last week to 78 this week.

The area had an initiated vaccination rate of 62.2%.

Blaine: Up 7.3% (43 cases) since the May 22 report to 632 total cases, as the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 148 last week to 64 this week.

The area had an initiated vaccination rate of 51.6%.

Ferndale: Up 9.1% (160 cases) since the May 22 report to 1,921 total cases, as the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 185 last week to 138 this week.

The area had an initiated vaccination rate of 44.1%.

Lynden: Up 5.9% (91 cases) since the May 22 report to 1,644 total cases, as the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 613 last week to 367 this week.

The area had an initiated vaccination rate of 39.7%.

Meridian: Up 5.9% (29 cases) since the May 22 report to 517 total cases, as the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 390 last week to 258 this week.

The area had an initiated vaccination rate of 49.7%.

Mount Baker: Up 9.8% (48 cases) since the May 22 report to 537 total cases, as the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 177 last week to 224 this week.

The area had an initiated vaccination rate of 34.5%.

Nooksack Valley: Up 4.3% (34 cases) since the May 22 report to 828 total cases, as the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 208 last week to 183 this week.

The area had an initiated vaccination rate of 33.8%.