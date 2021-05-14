‘We’re proud of him for showing up today’ Whatcom doctor says after son vaccinated

Isaac Bloom, 12, wanted to “return the favor” to his physician parents by signing up to be the first child to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham.

“When the pandemic started, I was worried about both my parents getting COVID because they both work in the hospital,” he said. “When they got the vaccine I didn’t worry as much, so I am hoping to return the favor.”

The Washington State Health Department on Wednesday, May 12, expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 12 and older, after the Pfizer vaccine was deemed safe and effective for 12- to 15-year-olds, according to a release.

Isaac’s parents, who both practice family medicine for Family Care Network according to the PeaceHealth website, said they felt sharing this moment with other parents was important.

“I would never recommend something for others that I wouldn’t do for my own family, right?” Dr. Jessica Bloom said. “We have looked at the data. We know the risk of COVID versus the risks of vaccination.“

With Isaac’s vaccination came renewed hope for returning to a normal school year in the fall, he said.

He also said he hoped his vaccination would help alleviate the fear children have felt for different reasons throughout the pandemic.

“Isaac has been asking for weeks when he can get the vaccine because he would like to get things back to normal as soon as possible,” Dr. Edward Bloom said. “It’s really scary for the kids ... just the idea and all of the things that have happened and the changes.

“He’s been asking if he can be the first one (to be vaccinated), and here he is. We’re proud of him for showing up today.”

Once he’s fully vaccinated, Isaac and his family said they had plans to visit family they haven’t been able to see during the pandemic.

Before Wednesday, the Pfizer vaccine was only approved for people 16 and older.

In March, Pfizer announced a vaccine trial found the vaccine to be safe and 100% effective for kids 12 and older, according to the state’s release. Pfizer the vaccine produced an antibody response in children that exceeded those in earlier trials of older teens and young adults.

Those under 18 may need consent from a parent or guardian to be vaccinated.

“Expanding eligibility to this younger age group protects our children and gives families peace of mind,” Washington State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said in the release. “It is the best step we can take as parents to ensure our kids remain in the classroom, can safely spend time with friends, and take part in sports and extracurricular activities. Research continues to show this vaccine is safe and I am thrilled it is now an option for parents and their young teens.”

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently not approved for people younger than 18.

Pfizer has also announced plans to seek authorization for its vaccine to be used in 2- to 11-year-olds this fall.