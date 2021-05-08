19 residents, staff sickened in COVID-19 outbreak at this Whatcom long-term care facility

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A total of 19 residents and staff at Avamere Bellingham Healthcare and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19, the Whatcom County Health Department said on Saturday, May 8.

Two people have been hospitalized, and a man in his 80s, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, has died, according to the Whatcom County Health Department.

The Whatcom County Health Department has been responding to the outbreak in coordination with the skilled nursing facility since being notified of a confirmed case associated with the facility on April 24, the department said.

Health department officials are waiting for death certificate information, which will verify whether the cause of death was COVID-19 or other causes, the health department said.

Six of the confirmed cases were among people who were fully vaccinated.

“Vaccine breakthrough cases, though rare, are to be expected, especially among older people and those who are immunocompromised,” the health department said.

Dr. Elizabeth Burns, a representative for Avamere’s parent company, said it was “deeply saddened by the loss of any one of our residents to this virulent enemy.”

“As a skilled nursing facility providing compassionate patient-centered care, we are also a family humbled by this virus, fiercely dedicated to protecting and caring for our staff and our most vulnerable population,” said Burns, the chief medical officer for the Avamere Family of Companies.

“The loss of any resident, no matter what the reason, is nothing short of devastating — our thoughts and prayers are with the family members and loved ones who have been impacted,” Burns added.

Long-term care update

Long-term care facilities in Whatcom County have had 363 confirmed cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic, according to the most recent report from the Washington State Department of Health, which reflected data through Monday, May 3.

The number of COVID-related deaths in long-term care facilities in Whatcom remained at 46, according to the COVID-19 Long-Term Care Report released on Tuesday.

The 363 cases mean that long-term care facilities had 4.4% of the 8,197 overall cases reported in Whatcom County by Monday, while the 46 related deaths represent 50.5% of the county’s total of 91 deaths.

Statewide, long-term care facilities have been associated with 20,188 cases (5% of the state’s total cases) and 2,658 related deaths (48% of the state’s death total).